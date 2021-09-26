‘My 2-Month-Old Niece Got Hit By Hot Boiling Water’

Hello in house Doctors,My niece got hit by hot boiling water on her stomach and leg late yesterday night when her mum was about to bathe her,details from her are still sketchy as this was the only thing she said when she called early this morning on the phone….

The ambulance took them to where she was given birth to but was rejected and they were referred to another hospital in another city where they were hurriedly taken away in an helicopter to an emergency in the referred hospital…

PLS WHAT HER CHANCES AND HOW CRITICAL IS IT ?…Searched the internet to get informations that will give me some hope and make me calm but found nothing yet

The only positive is they are not in a Nigerian hospital where medical attentions are delayed but in Europe….

pardon my errors and typos

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...