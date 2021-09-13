My Addiction To Alcohol And Smoking Has Taken Everything – Help!

Straight to the point,

I’m a chronic addict of alcohol and cigarettes. I use them heavily and that has caused me a lot of health issues. I’m struggling but couldn’t quit.

I smoke and drink at the detriment of my health which has seen me access the hospital on many occasions than normal.

I’ve applied all techs thru people’s testimony of how they quitted but none worked with me.

I swear every night that I’ve quitted but on first light the next day the craving increases.

I’m battling multiple health issues and I need help.

Please, anyone with a way out help please. If I don’t quit now, I’d kiss mother Earth sooner.

I need SOLUTIONS…

