“My Boyfriend Is Getting Married To A Lady He Met Through Me”

A South African lady has taken to social media to lament that her long time boyfriend is getting married to another lady.

According to the young woman identified on Twitter as Lorrain, she and her boyfriend had been dating for four years.

She revealed that he is set to marry a lady he met through her six months ago.

She wrote:

”My boyfriend of 4 years is marrying someone he met through me 6 months ago, i don’t understand.”



See Lorrain’s post;

https://playloaded.com.ng/my-long-time-boyfriend-is-getting-married-to-a-lady-he-met-through-me-6-months-ago-lady-cries-out/

