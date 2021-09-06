‘My Boyfriend Says He Needs Space’

For some time now, my boyfriend has been telling me he wants to take a break or he needs space. We still meet frequently despite this.

Lately he said it again. This time he said he is stuck with me. The thing is that when he says these things we will play afterwards and I will not take what he said seriously. I think he’s serious and just trying to cushion the blow for me. I don’t want him to lose his temper one day and tell me to get lost to my face, finally.

What do you guys think of this situation? I looked at it and I believe he wants me to leave. Can you state your opinions, and also ways to move away, heal and stay strong?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...