“My Brother Was Kidnapped, Beaten And Robbed In Lagos On His Way To Work”

Craziest thing happened to my brother last Friday. He was kidnapped at gun point on his way to work, In Lagos o. I got a call by 7:00 am from him with strange men asking to pay ransom to them or they will kill him. At this point I’m hearing my brother yelling from the beating

while they put Robb( Menthol gel) in his eyes. People need to know how unsafe The country is, it keeps getting worse. My Lil brother did not deserve that, he’s literally one of the best people I ever met, way better than me.

These men had Ak47s and pull up on him in a sienna. Put my bro in a hospital for an entire day, over what? They still stole his phone, laptop and shoes. Why beat the living daylight out of him? Imagine the first call you get in the morning is from strange men speaking with you through your brothers phone, telling you they are taking your brother to Kaduna from lagos and they will kill him if I don’t send them the money they’re asking for. I’m in Abuja btw and not even in Lagos. I nearly died too cuz after that demand they turned the phone l off.

I couldn’t go to work or think. I was useless that morning. That boy is too innocent for this experience and it will never be well with those 5 men for scarring my bro mentally and physically.

Anyway I thank God for his life. He escaped alive, This is a big testimony for my fam.

