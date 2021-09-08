‘My Car Is Killing Me! Help Before It Finishes Me’

Good evening everyone.

Please I bought my car about a month now. (Toks)

As I was bringing it in, I didn’t know the car was overheating and it burnt my gasket. I fixed it in agony.

Now just today, after parking it for 9 days I called the mechanic who told me I had to change the 4 coils, plugs and do a fresh servicing. I did all this and even bought two new gallons of coolant. Dear people, do you know that after an hour of all this, I tried to test drive , just along the way I noticed the car was over heating then I Tried to look for a little safe place And park. I opened my engine bay and noticed that gasket is burnt again! All my money down the drain! The stress, the agony, the everything. I’m so so sad! Trying really to be strong. Please people, what can I do? Now the car won’t start and I had to pay a towing van to tow it. Sorry about my grammar. My heart is just too heavy. Thanks. Any opinion is welcome.

