“My Childhood Friend, Spiritual Guide Told Me My Mother-In-Law Is A Witch”

Beautiful day everyone.

So I had to create a new moniker for this purpose as I’m Well known here.

Got married some two years back. 2019. And things started up fine and later wasn’t able to impregnate my wife… But discovered the Egg white method did it and the next month my wife took in.. things started on a very good note. Until I started having issues at one point and was so broke and money wasn’t coming in…

Got worried and I had issues with my accommodation and had to relocate to another apartment without money… I borrowed 200k.. paid the rent and started off. Then I meant with a man and did some kinda work… And things started work again…. But I’m always in and out of cash….

Note. Over 30years plus of my life. I’ve never borrowed money once but now.. after marriage things isn’t working fine… And I had no choice than to sort for money…

My worries now. Is that I have a friend she lives overseas she has dreamth about my mother in-law more than 5times appearing in a witch manner to attack her. (This friend of mine we all grew up together and the mom lives in Germany before her death at one point years ago promised to gift this in-law of mine a Car� but I don’t know the other part of the story why she didn’t… And the mother of my friend is dead now) but my friend had those dreams about her……….

Problem and worries started when my spiritual guide told me that my mother in-law is a Government (witch)… And this has been affecting me emotionally… I don’t know how to handle it… And can’t even open up to tell my wife…

I’ve tried to blank out some part….

My question now is that… What effect does it pose having a mother in-law that is a witch…. I lost 6m 15th of August 2021. Things isn’t working fine… I’m thinking of running away from the marriage..but I have less than one year old daughter in-between us.. As I don’t know what to do….

Please mature advice is needed on best way to handle this.

