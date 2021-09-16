‘My COVID-19 Vaccine Experience’ (Pictures)

So today I took the first jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine and here’s my experience.

I registered today and I still took the vaccine today, the registration was so simple, easy and seamless, you can register here https://nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng/

After registration, you will receive a message indicating the vaccination time, date and centre.

Luckily for me, the vaccination centre is very close to where I work, on getting there, there was no crowd, as a matter of fact I was the only one coming to take the vaccine as at that time, so I walked up to a nurse and made enquiries, she directed me to the people in charge, they asked wether I’ve registered I answered in affirmative, they checked my name in their system and confirmed my registration, after the manual registration, I was shown the health worker in charge of the vaccination, the woman was just nice and straight to the point, I received the vaccine and was asked to sit for 10-15 minutes so that they can observe me for side effects and there was none, though I wasn’t expecting any and till now, till now I feel nothing but just the initial needle pain and I know some people that took theirs 6 months ago and they are all fine.

I am scheduled to take the next jab by 28th of next month.

I am a front line health worker and during that first wave and lock down I contracted COVID-19 and the experience was not funny, so I don’t want to take chances, I don’t want to have the feeling again.

To the naysayers, COVID-19 is real and the vaccines are safe and accessible, please go and take yours now.

