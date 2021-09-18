‘My Ex Never Stops Calling Me’

I dated this girl for Like 7 months.. We were actually into a serious relationship untill one night I just decided to break up cuz I just lost interest…

At first when I told her she was really pissed, blocked me on Whatsapp and added my number to blacklist. I really didn’t care about it because I was no longer interested in her…

Then suddenly Like 2 days later she unblocked me on Whatsapp and said “Hi”. I read it and ignored it then after sometime she called my phone, I picked up and she started telling me shit like “so because we broke up that I couldn’t even call her”. I told her a fake sorry and also told her I will be calling her after some little talk we ended the call.

Two days after I didn’t call her, she called again and said the same shit and I keep telling her the same thing without Calling..ever since then she’s being calling me always tryin to get my attention. From what I heard she’s in a new relationship with another guy but she won’t stop calling me .. Just sick and tired of her but don’t wanna block her it’s really annoying and don’t wanna tell her to stop calling me because it might break her heart more..

Guys please any advice

