My Experience Adopting A Child In Nigeria As A Young Guy



Hello, good day ,

https://www.nairaland.com/4538476/want-adopt-child

y’all remember the thread I created back in 2018 ,well I did succeed adopting a child, I adopted her from a orphanage and I will say my experience during the process of adopting her was really difficult than I Imagined, first I was a single young guy not even in my mid twenties yet and I had tattoos and lil tjay and lil baby kind of hair styles (those familiar with them will know the kind of hair style I am talking about ) oh mhen the stereotyping was off the roof, what did they not say, is it been called a ritualist , mhen I was suffered by the abusive words that was unleashed on me by all those women but I didn’t relent and finally after everything I succeeded,

At one point , I wanted to go with my mum at least to show that I had no ulterior motive but then again I thought to myself, you can do this on your own and I am glad I overcame.

I began the process in mid 2018 and it was not until it late 2018 that my application was granted, I then proceeded with the rest formalities and I took my daughter home, she was 3 when I adopted her .

The first thing I did when we got home was to change her wardrobe, I took her shopping and bought two big boxes filled with clothes and shoes, also bought some female toys and other stuffs.

She was shy at first around me but with time ,she got used to me and became more free with me.

Mehn I must say so far adopting her was one of the best decision I have ever made in my life , I even tattooed her name on my arm, made me more responble in a way

And also in addition, chicks dig babies, like babies are like ladies’ magnet. I never believe those statements to be true till I got my baby, like mehn you need to see the attention I get because of her, I mean we get because of her.

Don’t get me wrong, ladies trip and drool over me before she came into my life but the amount of attention I get before her more than doubled . Before y’all start thinking this is the major reason I am happy I adopted her , let it be known that this is the least reason why I am happy..

All-in all she is God’s blessings to me and I bless the day that I made the decision in adopting her.

She is such an Angel and a darling

I love her so much

Fatherhood is sweet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...