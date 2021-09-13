My Experience After Drinking 2 Glasses Of Water Every Morning

Happy Sunday to us all..

Doctors in the house, abeg make una educate me more..

When it comes to your health or diet, doctors and researchers advise/encourage us to drink lot and lot of water because of the health benefit it gives, rather than in take of coke and sugary substance…

I tried putting this advice into practice so many times.

First thing in the morning after devotion or before stepping out for work, I make sure I drink at least 2 glass cup of water..

But one thing I have come to notice is that, after drinking enough water before stepping out, the rate at which I use the gent (urinate) is quiet higher than when I don’t even drink water in the morning.. Within 1hr, I would have make use of the gent like 3-4 times, till like 12pm before I return back to norm..

So I began to wonder, is something wrong with my system or do I need to go for any check up or that’s how it suppose to be

I tried making some findings on google, but I could not lay my hands on something convincing enough.

So Please doctors in the house, educate me more,

Am I in good shape or I still need a medical check up??

I know se some fellaz go still yab me, it is allow..

