My Experience Visiting A Bank For Loan As An Entrepreneur

#Storytime.

I Once went to the bank to pitch one of my products (a lean startup under Pantakers) to one of the popular Banks in Abuja, after talking about the partnership type and showing my prototypes and idea, carelessly the lady just looked straight at me and said.

“No1 I don’t understand what you are talking about.

No2 you can have access to any facility either in loan or fund from the bank”.

This statement almost killed me immediately, mhen entrepreneurs in Africa especially Nigeria are suffering oo, with tears in my eyes .

I left there knowing that God that gave me the idea will water it and those banks will one day come and beg to invest in my idea.

