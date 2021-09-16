“My Experience With A Roadside Mechanic”

He has been my Dad’s mechanic for long and he’s a veteran in the job (I respect him though) but let me still call him a Kazeem since hin no dey exotic and formally educated like Oga Gazzuz

Now, there is this Nissan Primera 2.0LX of the 90’s series that I got from my Dad. The engine is good and kicking but I noticed that the steering is hard in turning when the car is stationary.

I told a Kazeem earlier (not this one) about this. He said it is the power steering pump that is faulty.

I looked away and continued driving it like that because I believe I will find a solution later. Also, I still see the power steering fluid in the container, so I believed him and thought the fluid is useless after all since it isn’t pumping.

I told our main Kazeem about this and he opened the power steering container while the ignition is on. He said the pump is functioning and that it is the oil that is very low and also that the steering rack is leaking.

He beckoned me to look at it and I saw that the fluid was actually going inside the pipe that led to the steering rack as it should, signifying that the pump is working and that the fluid is low because the base of the container shouldn’t have been seen from the top in the first place.

Maybe I misjudged because I believed the first Kazeem. Anyways, I sent him to service the engine and also do the power steering to ease the steering turning.

Now, this is the crux of the matter :

After servicing, he brought back the car, I checked it, saw that the steering turning was better and easier. He now brought out the used engine oil that was drained from the engine when servicing.

He said that is what I will be using to top the oil in the power steering container. I said I didn’t hear you well sir

I opened the bonnet and checked the power steering container and I saw that he filled it to the brim with the used semi dark/dark engine oil that was drained from the engine

I was agaped and filled with surprise at the same time (make I no say horror). He was just smiling and talking.

He said instead of me wasting my money that that’s what I should use, and that if the one there is low, I should top it with the container he gave me initially (that container is up to 5 litres

I was just looking at him with wonder and I asked that what if it is all these new generation cars of corolla, camry etc. He said it is the same thing, that he does it very well and it is good as substitute for power steering ATF fluid

Now, my question to nairaland car gurus and users is that :

What can you say about this? Any similar experience?

Sorry for the long epistle though.

