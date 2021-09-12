My Experience With Prophecy

Have you been saved or delivered from impending doom or harm thru the prophecy a man or woman of God spoke to you? Or have you been guided by prophecy spoken concerning you, such that you acted in a way that made you escape danger or provoked manifestation of blessings… plz share to bless us this Sunday.

Mine was that my elder sister called me few months ago and told me that a Prophecy was spoken concerning me in her church that I should avoid any relationship with any married woman cause danger is looming towards that direction. I was surprised about the prophecy for 2 reasons; I don’t do married women no matter the temptations and this is someone that stays in different state from where I live. But been someone that was raised from a Christian home I went into prayers the next day to cancel such negative prophecy from seeing the light of the day. Anyway I also ran thru my dating list and ensured no married woman was on that list.

To shorten my story, I met a friend and in the course of my interactions, he told me that a cult guy that lives within the neighborhood confided in him that someone was sleeping with his wife within the hood and he is on the lookout for the man and when he finds him he will strike so hard on d man. Unknown to me one of the ladies I’ve been dating was married and lied to me she is single and that the person d cult guy was making reference to was me coz he got my number from the wife phone and called me to desist from going by out with d wife. I told him I didn’t know she was married and apologized. Till date the lady didn’t know I had discovered she was married. All I did was severe the relationship and even others.

I thank God for showing me mercy thru prophetic revelation.

