My Girlfriend Cheated And Told Me, How Do I React?

There’s this Girl, I love so much,so one Day she went to stay at a Friends place for a justifiable reason.The next Day she came back Home everything was fine but after a couple of Days I noticed how fragile she became and always had this pity face.Then she sat me down one Day crying and told me she wanted to tell me something and Should Forgive her Please and Boom!!! She Told me what ensured between her and the Guy that Night,Right now I am really Moody, I would like to here your Individual Opinion on this Situation and how you handled it, if you had like my Experience, Thank You

