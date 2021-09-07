‘My Husband Lasts Only 2 Minutes In Bed, I Want To Divorce Him’

Housewife seeks divorce says husband lasts only 2 minutes in bed, shout at night daily

A housewife, aged 25, identified as Mrs Lubabatu Ibrahim residing in Rigasa area of Kaduna on Tuesday appeared before a Sharia Court seeking a divorce with her husband, Habibu Ibrahim over some challenges she could no longer cope with.

The distressed wife said, though her union was blessed with a child, her husband lasts only two minutes in bed to her dissatisfaction.

She further told the court that her husband has mental challenges as a result of convulsion which makes him shout at midnight and destroys items he lay hands on.

“He doesn’t last long in bed; he spends only two minutes during sex: I have advised him to seek medical help, but he refused, saying that she was fed up with the husband’s mental challenges.

The husband in his own submission didn’t dispute his wife’s assertion, but said, he was seeking medical attention, disclosing that he has been going to a psychiatric hospital and seeking herbal medicine.

Ibrahim said, he still loves his wife and would not like their marriage to be dissolved.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered the couple to present their guardians in court on Sept. 21.

Both are expected to appear before the Sharia Court at the adjourned date.



Daily Post

