My Lexus Car Vibrates When I Turn It On – Help!

I bought a fairly used lexus ES350 2007 almost a year ago and it’s been running fine except from some few electrical issues which are easily fix
But day before yesterday my friend ask for my battery to start his car
I gave him the battery and he use it to start his car
And since then when I fix the battery back and start my car I noticed my car vibrates a lot
From the steering to the seats when it’s moving or not
Pls car guru what should I do
Is it an urgent matter I should solve cause I’m currently out of funds
Just managing
Thanks In advance