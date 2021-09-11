My Lexus Car Vibrates When I Turn It On – Help!

I bought a fairly used lexus ES350 2007 almost a year ago and it’s been running fine except from some few electrical issues which are easily fix

But day before yesterday my friend ask for my battery to start his car

I gave him the battery and he use it to start his car

And since then when I fix the battery back and start my car I noticed my car vibrates a lot

From the steering to the seats when it’s moving or not

Pls car guru what should I do

Is it an urgent matter I should solve cause I’m currently out of funds

Just managing

Thanks In advance

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...