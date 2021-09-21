My Life Experiences As A Middle Child

I come from a well to do family background, although we are not poor, we the kids do have things provided for us.

Now, am grown in my twenties, looking far back to my siblings I can boldly say we weren’t treated fairly (from experiences I had from a teenager up to this moment)

I have 4 siblings, an elder bro, and older sister and a younger bro, whose the last born, am just in the middle of them all.

The attentions my dad, gives to my elder brother makes me think like am not man enough. He sent him to school in canada for years, while I managed to gain admission into one of the polytechnic in my state. Everytime he compares me with him, because am the one he sees around all the time.

Same can be said for my mom, with her attention towards my younger bro, he was sent to a top private university in the country just last year(now this expected, because he is mummy’s boy) but I just can’t help to think, am i Invisible?

My elder sister, is also been treated like egg she’s the female among us all…. she’s the one that has my back sometimes… that understand me whenever I try to raise an issue like this at home.

Don’t I really matter because I fall in between the line…so many experiences, if I talk much, it will be as if am jealous.

But seriously speaking, I feel less loved in my family.

