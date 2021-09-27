My MD Told Me My Relationship Is Jeopardizing My Job

In an establishment where I work, I happened to be one of the unmarried dude and as such, most of the unmarried ladies always rally around me probably with the hope of gaining my proposal for marriage.

Actually I am a very focused person, though I compromise especially when a lady feels I am snubbing her when she comes close, I like giving them that sense of belonging. There’s this particular lady that always like going with me after work, as in she can’t go without moving out of the work premises with me. I have tried everything I could to make her let me be, but she is an adamant type.

In addition to that, she started picking up quarrels with any lady that comes close to me….as in I don’t understand. When I asked her why such attitude, she said she doesn’t want other ladies to make me lose focus on my job. Well, all these were happening but I never knew my MD has been observing her moves towards me as she is also a lady, though married with just a kid.

After our meeting early this week, she called me and said “hey….Smart(not real name though), I would want to have a brief meeting with you in my office. You know when u were invited for such meeting after the general meeting, your mind would scatter into thoughts. After some minutes, I then visited her office and lo and behold, I saw that same lady colleague of mine in there.

Hmmmm, I knew something was cooking, but then I gathered courage and sat down. Let me not bore you guys with long story, she just told us that our relationship in the company was becoming so distracting and as such, we should try to adjust or face sanction. She told me it was for the regard she had for me if not she would have taken drastic conclusion on us.

I tried defending myself, but she didn’t want to listen further. As for my colleague, she didn’t even allow her to utter a word. Like I said earlier, I have never opened up to the lady on relationship let alone to have dated her, she is just being desperate and it’s offending my MD.

Please I need mature advice on how to handle this situation, cos the lady in question is not ready to withdraw her advances towards me.

