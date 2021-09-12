My Mistake Will Speak Grace For Me Soon – Annie Idibia

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Annie Idibia took to Instagram to share a number of quotes, NaijaCover Reports.

One of the quotes reads: “Even my mistake will speak grace for me. Soon.”

She added in another: “I see a certain life for myself & I won’t stop until I get it.”

Another post reads: “In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experience that shaped you.”

She also wrote, “Never let anyone recruit you into hating someone who has never worked you.”

This comes one week after the actress called out her husband, Tuface Idibia, and his family on social media and some of his family members hit back at her.

