‘My Narrow Escape From Incurable STI’ (Pix)

sequel to this post i created about discovering some bumps i thought to be genital warts if you miss it, just check it out

https://www.nairaland.com/6746335/genital-warts-shaving-bumps-photos#105686390

i was saddened,depressed and full of regret,i thought my life had ruined especially thinking about living with virus

i head straight to hospital to check my self up, i show them my private part, they removed some bumps and ran some scrutiny check on it,but thanks to the almighty God I’m serving it’s came out as MOLLUSCUM CONTAGIOSUM

They described it as a round painless bump with a dent or dimple in the middle of the bumps, and i checked it and luckily it exactly what they described it

Was told it will leave on it own and won’t returned,but i can apply medication on it, if i want it to leave soon

Ultimately, I’m done with anything sex,I’m gonna celebrate and practise celibacy till my marriage

THANK TO GOD FOR THIS SECOND CHANCE!!

come celebrate with me

First pic how it looks from Google

second pic mine

