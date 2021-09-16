‘My Neighbor Damaged My Expensive Smart TV During Romance’

I bought a smart TV and everyone knows how costly a smart TV is these days. I have good relationship with my next door neighbor but though he’s a very nice guy but he has a flaw which is that he lies a lot. He’s single.

He had a small get together in his mini flat so he begged to use my sitting room cos its bigger. I let him and went about my job.

I rarely watch my TV cos I’m very busy with work and come back late tired, eat, shower, browse and sleep. So it was only a week later that I finally got the chance to switch on my TV and behold its damaged and can’t display anymore. I never allowed anyone in my sitting room except the day my neighbor used it which is a week ago. I also live alone for a month now and never had visitors of any kind.

I’m filled with madness but don’t know exactly how to confront him since he codedly never told me. My main worry is that he will outrightly lie and deny it even if I confront him.

What would you do in my situation??

