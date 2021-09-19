‘My Neighbor Denies Me Sleep With His Generator’

Hello nairalanders, Please as I am typing this short piece, am seriously boiling with rage as am unable to sleep. There is a building beside my house where one of the occupants is always putting on his gen at any slightest opportunity of NEPA outage.

The most annoying aspect is that he uses the generator deep into the night and the noise usually affects my sleep. Presently, there is light in the area but I guess they did not recharge their prepaid meter so he switched on his generator since around 7pm and he is yet to switch it off as am typing.

Is a tenant given the right to switch in his gen overnight while denying others the right to good night rest. I am thinking of reporting him to the appropriate Lagos State authority but don’t know which one can take it up seriously.

