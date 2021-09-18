“My Niece Has Been Kidnapped On Her Way To ABSU!”

Nairalanders, greetings.

I posted this earlier today in the General section. I’m reposting it in the Crime section in the hopes that it will reach the right audience.

My niece left from Obigbo (near Port Harcourt) to her university, ABSU. She was kidnapped while on her way.

The kidnappers have been calling, threatening, and demanding a ransom.

I know we have security experts and perhaps those with similar experiences in this forum.

We desperately need help. Could you please advise us on the best way to rescue her?

Thank you for your helpful advice and prayers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...