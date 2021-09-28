‘My Rich Neighbor Makes Me Think She’s Out Of My League’

There’s this girl in my area I gave a lift sometime last month.

She sometimes comes to visit my neighbor in the evening and goes back early morning of the next day

Although I liked her after I gave her a lift that day but I didn’t get her number

I saw her again last week, going back home early in the morning from my neighbors house and she was happy to see me. this time around I didn’t give her lift, I just waved at her

Something tells me she likes me but I’m considering losing interest in her because I’m sure she’s the money type cos my neighbor is richer than me, and even if I’m to approach her, I believe she won’t treat me well the way she’s treating my neighbor cos they’re obviously richer than me

And I remember Harddon you always talk about not doing home chicken but she doesn’t stay around our area.

Should I still go ahead and try my luck in approaching her and getting her number when next I see her or just save face and just be waving at her anytime I see her?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...