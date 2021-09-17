‘My Sad Experience With VIO Today’

On my way back from work, driving on a highway, I noticed two cars reversing. This is usually a sign of FRSC officers ahead but i couldn’t see any so I trottled on.

A short distance ahead I sighted a police van then I came on VIO checking. I was told to pa4k which i did and the checks started.

They checked my tyres then went to my papers. The lad then said my papers look suspicious and went ahead to send my plate number to his office to authenticate my papers.

After a delay of close to an hour, hia affice called and he told me the data they have with them shows my papers ought to have expired in february 2021 but what i had with me is to expire in february 2022.

Arguments ensued and I was told the fine is 50k. I have a lot to do with the car next week and besides children’s school’s resuming so i couldn’t allow them take the cqr to their office.

To cut a long story short, I parted with 40k to the lad and gave him 10k to get me authentic papers by monday next week.

The said ‘fame papers’ was issued to me at Board of Internal Revenue office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom Stage, where one is to renew his papers. I actually got there and gave a lady i was introduced to the money and she went ahead to make payments- as i assumed, and gave me the papers.

If a government agency can issue fake papers and a sister agency collect penalties what’s the hope for Nigeria?

Honestly i don’t think i can let this slide i have to pursue this matter, only wish i can vividly recognise the lady that got me the papers at BIR.

This is my worst experience on the road so far and ita happened when i need money. Sad!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...