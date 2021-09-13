My Sister Is About To Lose Her Admission – Please Help

Dear Nairalanders.

Please advise me on how to go about this. My sister recently got admission to study in one of the Federal Universities in Southern Nigeria however, she has forgotten the password to JAMB CAPS site and also the password to the email that was used in creating her profile on JAMB site. Truth is that she was not the one who created the email used in setting up her jamb profile, she walked into a cybercafe to do that and the guy that created the mail is now no where to be found.

On the JAMB site, she has applied to reset her JAMB profile password but the link to do so was sent to the email which she does not have access to. She has tried to reset the email password but all to no avail since she does not know the initial password the cyber cafe guy used.

Please what can she do? She needs access to the JAMB Site in order to print her admission letter and other things.

PLEASE HELP.

