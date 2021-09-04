‘My Sister Is Being Used’

My sister is a kind hearted girl, she’s been this way since way back.

She gained admission into the university and the place she stays in lacks electricity as it is a village in anambra state, I had to get a solar for her to help her cope with charging her stuffs and also having an illuminated room.

Well, she made friends who are in the same department living in her lodge, at first, they only came to her to charge their phones and reading light and gist but it has now graduated to them eating up all her food whenever they come to her room to charge.

She called today asking me to help her with cash for food stuff, this is someone that went back to school barely two weeks ago with enough cash and food stuffs.

In this life, please try and keep good heart aside and stand up to people who see you as a mugu.

Please nairalanders, how can I advice her?

She needs a brain reset to understand that in life, one has to look out for oneself before others.

