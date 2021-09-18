‘My Sister Is Getting Serious With A Scammer’

A boy that’s a family friend is dating my cousin that lives in the US he’s using her 16 years old brother for picking up proceeds of scam

I got to know when i got his number from her and saved it on the phone I bought from the brother

Lo and behold I texted him and i got to see old texts and whatsapp voice notes he shared with the brother.

My questions now are

1. I can surely confront him about using my little cousin for fraud but I don’t want our parents to know cause I’m trying to be the best big brother i can be to my siblings(cousins inclusive) My family is closely bonded a typical Muslim core Northern Nigerian family.

2. Can I explain to the Girl that he’s into fraud and he’s heartless enough to use her brother for fraudulent pickups which can get him into trouble?

Sorry if you find my Grammar unappealing Na excess ASUU strike cause am

Below are receipts from their chats

