My Toyota Camry Was Stolen Where It Was Parked

My Toyota Camry 03 (Big daddy) was stolen on 28/29th of August just outside my compound where it was parked overnight at Ibidun street, surulere.

The vehicle was locked properly and even with steering and pedal lock. Gone to make report at the police station, nothing forthcoming yet.

Details of the car

Make : Toyota

Model: Camry

Color : Wine

Year: 03

Plate number: SMK-420-FV

Chassis number: 4T1E32K33U647821

Engine number: 2AZ7322332

Unfortunately, there was no tracker installed but I have comprehensive insurance. Already processing the claim. But still, would appreciate help in finding it.

Contact : 08160843394

