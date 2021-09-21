“My Tyre Got Ruined While Speeding On The Highway”

This happened yesterday morning, I had a flight to catch at the airport by 9 and I left Ibadan past 7 with my Toyota corolla sport. Las las Ibadan traffic dey mild and as I entered that Lagos Ibadan express way oboy Audi mode activated. I was doing around 140 to 150 when I heard a loud bang and gbagbagbagbagbahba. In sub seconds my brain processed that na tyre and if I match break oboy the car go start acrobatic display. Las las I drag gear for neutral and car came to stop after few seconds. Damaged my bumper, sand protector and some part of the rim.

Next time I will make sure I don’t go above 100 with a corolla that’s if there will be a next time with one.

And the breaking system is just so stupid and all. I wonder how corolla lovers cope

