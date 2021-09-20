My Vision For United Nigeria Driving Me Crazy – Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, says his vision for a united Nigeria is driving him crazy.

Okorocha spoke on Monday during a media chat with the federal capital territory (FCT) chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The FCT NUJ hosted the former governor of Imo state to commemorate his forthcoming 59th birthday.

Responding to a question on whether he would run for the presidency in 2023, the senator said: “I don’t have the ambition to be president but a vision to have a united Nigeria and that is driving me crazy.”

The senator called on women to fight for power, stressing that they are the more intelligent gender.

“African woman is so great but we treat her as if she is a second class citizen meant to serve the man but they don’t understand that a woman is first a man before becoming a woman,” he said.

“A woman is an extra man; she should have been called a man but because she has a womb that is why she is called a woman.

“They see farther than we can see and they understand better. If all women are empowered and there is financial sustainability for women, we can’t have insurgency.

“Insurgency is as a result of children taken out of their mothers because she doesn’t have the resources to keep them.

“So, women must be given a place of importance and position. But what I understand is that women want to sit and beg for power. Power is not given, power is taken.

“Women must rise and if you don’t start contesting for president they will not give you a reason to run for governor.”

Commenting on the alleged marginalisation of the south-east, Okorocha said all the Igbo need is a level playing ground.

“An Igbo man does not need anything from you,” he said.

“Just give them a level playing ground. The Igbo are loud, Nigerians should understand this.”

The former governor said Nigerians have been “managing each other” since the 1914 amalgamation, adding that the country needs a “national spirit” that will foster unity.

“Nigerian was a hurried arrangement for returns to London,” he said.

“We are together but we are not together. We took over power from the colonialists without direction.”



