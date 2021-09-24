N-Power: Has Anyone Been Redeployed Successfully After Applying For It?

My Npower deployed PPA is very faraway from my residential are. In fact it will cost me a good amount of money if I am to be going regularly as requested by the programme.

In order to solve this problem, Npower introduced redeployment in this current batch C program but I am yet to see or hear anyone who has successfully been redeployed. All I see is people who have applied for redeployment and waiting to be redeploy.

Has anyone here who has been successfully redeployed after applying for redeployment? What procedure and steps did you follow to be redeployed

