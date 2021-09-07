N-Power: I Have Been Deployed – Thank You Nairaland!

Good Afternoon Friends.

I sincerely appreciate your suggestions. They were helpful. I made a post some few days ago, though generated some furore.

I appreciate everyone who made their words on the post.

https://www.nairaland.com/6736215/npower-dashboard-been-showing-please#105499500.

But…

I am actually based in Akure. I was posted to Oyemekun Grammar School, but the school is very far from my area.

Atleast, I would spend nothing less than six hundred naira #600 to-and-fro.

Meanwhile, I would love to change my stuff from teaching to agro. Thanks so much.

So, in this post, https://www.nairaland.com/6736215/npower-dashboard-been-showing-please#105499500 a guy made a beautiful suggestion, though a particular part of his words were harsh, notwithstanding, I appreciate him.

I actually acquired a skill. I completed that in early this year. I don’t have a dime to get a PC that could effectively carryout Graphic Design. It is one of the reasons I am stranded.

As small as this could be, it could be a stepping stone to the NEXT VERSE in the journey.

Please, I need your help. How can I change to Agro? I will appreciate your how to go about it.

