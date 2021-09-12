N-Power Lagos: What My PPA Headteacher Fowarded To Me

Dear HoS

UBEC officials will be monitoring all FTs at designated LGEAs on Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th September2021,you are to please appeal to their Headteachers to release them for the exercise,that would start by 9am.

The FTs are to come along with their credentials,attendance register and visitors book,but if the Headteachers are scared to give out their visitors book,an officer from their school should bring the visitors book to the designated LGEAs.

1,All FTs from Kosofe & Ikeja would converge at Kosofe LGEA

2,Somolu &Lagos Mainland would converge at Somolu LGEA.

3,Amuwo Odofin,Badagry & Ojo would Converge at Ojo LGEA

4,Lagos Island & Eti Osa would converge at Lagos Island.

5,Agege & Ifako-Ijaye would converge at Agege

6,Oshodi Isolo & Surulere would Converge at Surulere.

7,Ikorodu

8,Epe

9,Alimosho

10,Ajeromi Ifelodun would converge at their respective LGEAs.

Thank�� you very much for you time,continous cooperation and understanding.

Balogun F.I.O Mrs.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...