Good Morning, Friends.

I wrote the exams. I was selected. I did the biometric. I haven’t been deployed. This is giving me serious concern.

How do I go about this. What and what should I do.

I don’t know where I am posted. I don’t know the next thing.

Please, put me through.

Nwaeze please check this.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...