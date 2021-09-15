N-Power- My Principal Is Refusing To Sign My PPA Rejection Letter

I am having issue with my principal refusing to sign my rejection letter in other for me to relocate to the school closer to my house.

My current PPA is very far from my house, it cost #2000 transportation fare, the day I went to sign the rejection letter, I didn’t see anybody in the school including principal, teachers and students. I got there about to 10am, the school were almost taken over by weeds, I had bike accident on a tied road on my way there, my body got injured, I thank God I didn’t fracture any of my bones.

What should I do since the principal is refusing to sign the rejection letter?

