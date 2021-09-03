N-Power: Physical Verification To Commence On September 10th

According to N-Power NASIMS the N-Power physical verification will commence on the 10th of September, (see attached screenshot) in some states it might commence earlier than that date, all Npower Batch C applicants have been advised to wait for the N-Power physical verification before reporting to their PPA.

NASIMS further said that all N-Power Batch C applicants will be notified on the next course of action with respect to the N-Power physical verification.

All N-Power Batch C applicants are advised to keep checking their email and NASIMS portal for Npower updates.

