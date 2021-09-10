N-Power Physical Verification Will Last For Two Weeks

Lots of Npower Batch C applicants have been asking about the exact duration of the N-Power physical verification exercise, the N-Power Batch C physical verification exercise will last for two weeks, from 10th September to 24th September, 2021.

Important documents needed in addition to documents required by your state Local Government Area includes;

1) Npower Reference Identification Number

2) Valid means of identification

3) Academic Credentials

All N-Power Batch C applicants are advised to keep checking their Npower NASIMS portal or use the USSD code *45665# to determine their Npower physical verification center and their deployment status.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...