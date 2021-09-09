N40,000 Job In Ilorin Or N85,000 Job In Oron?

Pls, for those know about Oron, what is the life like there?

A friend got a call from his brother to come and work in Maritime Academy Oron. But he is sceptical about it.

Though, here in Ilorin his salary hardly lasts 3 days before he is broke again. He already built his house and married.

In Oron, he will be appointed as irregular staff, as they call it, though, he will later be converted to regular staff after some time.

There is no much difference between irregular and regular staff salaries.

The question now is should he go, is 85 thousand naira salary worth it in Oron? For those who know about maritime academy, pls, your input is needed.

E.g. the actual salary of level 8, security, social life, cost of living and quality of life, hostility from the indigens etc. I forgot to say there might be accommodation.

