N4500 For Roasted Chicken In Awka – My Experience (Pics)

Na those Weah no Sabi do grill Una dey call the price for …. Imagine …. Them tell me say Grilled Roasted chicken with pepper sauce na 4500 Naira for Awka.

So I decided to enter Eke Awka , … I Buy full chicken and Grill am by myself ….

Hahhahha …. I even do pepper sauce join …. And my own sweet dieeeee.

No be the full chicken be that oooo … I don already chop the head and the legs … Inside the kitchen ….

Na small I take snap …. E still remain for my Kitchen …. The Chicken is very very Big … And na 4k I buy am ���

Excuse … Who dey knock for my door ���� …. I no dey allow visitors on days like this ooooo …. Just dey your dey …. If the thing dey important …

Shared by Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

