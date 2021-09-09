NAFDAC Seizes Truckload Of Fake Milk In Sokoto

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized a truckload of unregistered milk suspected to be counterfeit in Sokoto.

This was disclosed by NAFDAC Coordinator in Sokoto State, Malam Garba Adamu, in an interview with Newsmen on Wednesday.

Adamu said that the consignment of 300 cartons of 35g creamer sachet was seized on Sept. 6 at the popular Kantin Daji market while the vehicle was on transit to Kano.

He said that the items were confiscated and the persons involved fined, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The coordinator explained that the agency’s headquarters had, in July, alerted state offices of circulation of unregistered milk and other products in the country.

He enjoined members of the public to be wary of their consumables and monitor any unregistered item so as to support NAFDAC in safeguarding their health.

According to him, the agency’s officials intensified surveillance and inspection exercise in Sokoto and Kebbi states to ensure quality of products and services.

