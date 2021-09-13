Naira-Throwing Fraud Suspects Arrested In Benin

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested suspected Yahoo Yahoo boys who in late August rained plenty naira notes in front of Kada Cinema in Benin City.

The suspects then were seen in a viral video standing on top of their cars and throwing Naira notes into the air in front of the Cinema house, causing a stampede among passersby.

They had embarked on a similar mission at the same venue on Sunday before they were intercepted by operatives of the Commission at the exit gate.

The cars seized from Benin Yahoo Yahoo boys

The EFCC did not specifically identify them, but said they were among the 31 internet fraudsters arrested 12 September.

The suspects were arrested in two separate locations in Benin City sequel to actionable intelligence.

Some of the other suspects were arrested at their hideout.

Those arrested are Essien Sunday, Joseph Nwosu, Samuel Victor, Abdurahman Abdulahi, Uwaifo Destiny, Osaro Osarere, Favour Oleye, Smart Okunvobo, Oduwa Osahon, Osaretin Blessed, Frank Osas, Aisosa Kelly, Richard Ehigie, Destiny Omoru, Jacob Kelvin, Aker Kelly, Promise Godspower, Lucky Dickson and Osamode Efosa.

Others are Osamuyi Aigbe-Egharevba, Ohumumwen Osaremen, Christopher Momodu, Aigbe Destiny, Eti-osa

Osamwonyi, Patrick Benson Osaguna, Victor Kenyei, Marvellous Atiti, Gift Ebuehi, Osayi Casmir, Osahenkhoe Godstime and Paul Okoh.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include 13 exotic cars, including: Lexus ES 350, Lexus 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus IS 350, Toyota Venza, Mercedes C300, Mercedes ML350, Range Rover Evoque, GLK 350 4Matic and Toyota Camry.

Other items are laptop computers, phones, documents and identity cards.

The suspects have made useful statement and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

Yahoo Yahoo Boys arrested in Benin on Sunday



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/13/naira-throwing-yahoo-yahoo-boys-arrested-in-benin/

