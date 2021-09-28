Nancy Iheme Says Why Her Future Husband Has To Be Rich

Nigerian on-screen actress, Nancy Iheme has disclosed the type of man she would like to marry as a husband.

During an interactive Question and Answer with her followers on Instagram, Nancy Iheme was asked by a fan if she can marry a man that is not rich or famous.

In her response, the delectable script-interpreter said that it is okay for her to marry a man who is not famous but certainly the man must be financially sound and endowed before she will agree to marry her because he will have to be able to take care of her and their unborn children.

https://www.akinblog.com/why-i-can-never-be-poor-nor-marry-a-poor-man-actress-nancy-iheme-explains/

