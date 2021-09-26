NDA Dismisses 18 Cadets For Exam Malpractices, Brutality, Indiscipline

As shared by UNCLE DEJI @DejiAdesogan:

“Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna on Friday dismisses 18 Cadets, including 4 final year 5th termers due for commissioning as officer on 9 Oct. They were tried & found guilty on various offences, including exam malpractices, brutality, indiscipline & other misconduct.”

“The concluded Dossier Review (disciplinary ‘gr action) routine exercise is in line with — provisions of Cadets Hand Book on Discipline and General Administration 2018 (Revised) & Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. To ensure discipline is preserved in NDA.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...