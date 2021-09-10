NDDC Hands Over Former Headquarters To Rivers Government

The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, has reassured Federal Government Agencies in Rivers State of Governor Nyesom Wike’s support in helping them successfully fulfill their mandate for the benefit of the people.

Danagogo gave the assurance in Port Harcourt while receiving the keys of the former NDDC headquarters during a handover ceremony by the Interim Administrator of the Commission, Mr. Effiong Akwa on Wednesday.

He observed that all the Federal Government agencies that have been committed to their policies in positively affecting Rivers people and Nigerians at large have enjoyed the support of the State Government.

“We are grateful and assure you that His Excellency, Nyesom Wike will be impressed with your candor and vibrancy in attending to the issue of the handover, being mindful of the Commission’s good relationship with the Rivers State Government.

“I thank you for personally ensuring that the facility is secure and handed over to me in person. This shows you appreciate relationships.

“Over the years, the Rivers State Government has always supported and cooperated with Federal Government agencies that operate in the State and have continued to do so with more vigor under the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, who intends to continue in this manner.

“We are impressed that the NDDC has been able to maintain the cordial relationship with the Rivers Government in utilizing the state’s facility and, in a peaceful and friendly manner handed over to us,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, had thanked the Rivers State Government for its hospitability, accommodation, and assistance to the Commission for over 15 years.

“We have been here for the past 15 years and leaving this place peacefully. I have received a lot of support from the Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who is popularly referred to as Mr. Project,” he stressed.

Akwa disclosed that the NDDC has further decided to partner with the Rivers State Government in the construction of the road leading to its new headquarters at the Eastern Bypass axis of Port Harcourt.

“We have also decided to partner on the road project leading to our new head office at the appropriate time. This is one government that has given support to the NDDC. It is on record that it is during his tenure; we have not had kidnapping or obstruction during the construction of the headquarters because of the maximum support from the Government and people of Rivers State.

“For this reason, we are here to say thank you, and ask that the cordial relationship will continue and that the subsequent government will toe the line of the governor in bringing life to the people of Rivers State.

“With the attitude of the Rivers State Government, we know this place will be remodelled and put to better use. We have also left behind the 4 units of lift, water supply unit, and fire service equipment as well as security to prevent vandalism,” he concluded.



https://punchng.com/nddc-hands-over-former-headquarters-to-rivers-govt/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...