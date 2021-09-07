Nedu Doesn’t Deserve My Son – Ex Wife, Uzoamaka Speaks About Her Child’s Paternity

“Nedu doesn’t deserve my son” – Uzoamaka opens up and tells the truth about their child’s paternity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwHfbVtKbJU

Uzoamaka Ohiri in a recent interview with GoldMyneTV said that she got pregnant for her ex-lover before she met Nedu Wazobia.

“This is something he knows about, we both know, I was seeing somebody before I met Nedu before the relationship ended Nedu has already seen my pictures on our mutual friends WhatsApp, so I came to Lagos and I met Nedu and he seemed different so I gave him a chance, we had a great time and then I found out I was pregnant, my child isn’t the reason we separated.

“If you’ve seen the DNA report, the date they conducted that. People are saying he wanted to take them to Canada so he conducted a test but he knew. He was even doubting the paternity of our last child…”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...