Nedu Wazobia’s Estranged Wife Cries Out Over Neglect, Debts

Nedu Wazobia’s Estranged Wife, Uzoamaka Cries Out Over Neglect, Debts, And Homelessness

Popular Nigerian OAP and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel’s first wife, Uzoamaka Ani has called out her estranged husband whom she accused of neglecting her and their two kids.

According to Uzoamaka who speaks exclusively to Trends Entertainment, her separated husband, Nedu Wazobia (as he’s popularly called) has not been taking care of his two children since they parted ways in 2017.

Uzoamaka who graduated from Madonna University added that she had to borrow money to pay rent, where she and her two children reside.

Popular Nigerian OAP and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel’s first wife, Uzoamaka Ani has called out her estranged husband whom she accused of neglecting her and their two kids.

According to Uzoamaka who speaks exclusively to Trends Entertainment, her separated husband, Nedu Wazobia (as he’s popularly called) has not been taking care of his two children since they parted ways in 2017.

Uzoamaka who graduated from Madonna University added that she had to borrow money to pay rent, where she and her two children reside.

Trends Entertainment gathered that Nedu Wazobia has since moved on and allegedly remarries secretly in 2019.

Uzoamaka is asking for nothing but for Nedu Wazobia to free her and take care of his fatherly responsibilities.

An excerpt of the interview with Uzoamaka Ani is as below:

TE: Can we meet you

Respondent: My name is Uzoamaka

TE: How long have you been married to Chinedu Ani aka Nedu Wazobia?

Uzoamaka: Eight years

TE: How many children have the marriage produced?

Uzoamaka: We have two children together

TE: You are the wife of a notable Nigerian OAP and actor. What does it feel like to be married to a celebrity?

Uzoamaka: I didn’t marry a celebrity (the man I got married to was a regular guy)

TE: What are the challenges you faced while being married to Nedu Wazobia?

Uzaoamaka: Constant physical and verbal abuse

TE: What would you like your husband to do differently?

Uzoamaka: Nothing, he should free me

TE: What will be your advice to younger ladies aspiring to marry celebrities?

Uzoamaka: Don’t marry for status.

Uzoamaka concluded by emphasizing that “Nedu Wazobia should just take care of his responsibilities.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/etrendstv.com/nedu-wazobias-estranged-wife-uzoamaka-cries-out-over-neglect-debts-and-homelessness/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...