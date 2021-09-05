Nedu Wazobia’s Ex Wife Replies Him, Accepts Having A Child With Another Man

Nedu Wazobia’s estranged wife, Uzoma Ohiri, has replied him after he accused her of having a child for another man while she was still his wife.

Recall that she called him out yesterday and accused him of domestic violence while they were married. She said that he beat her up weeks after she had a cesarean operation.

However, Nedu denied the allegation of domestic violence but revealed that their marriage crashed in 2018, because of many issues and infidelity on her part. He said he carried a DNA test on all three children they had at the time and that the test showed he isn’t the biological father of their first son, even though he was born while they were still married.

Uzoma took to Instagram to accept that she had a child for another man but accused Nedu of bigamy, marrying another spouse while still married. She also accused him of failing to take care of their two children.

Her response reads

nedu_wazobiafm

Please where are the divorce papers? We both are in accordance with being divorced. I need to sign too.

Even when you committed Bigamy, I was not moved.

Try not to open Ajiwe police station issue again, as you know you faulted.

As regards the scar on your hand; that was the day I was with our infant daughter. Other @wazobiafmlagos staff witnessed the drama unfold. Nedu we fought and I finally won one battle. Deal with it !

As regards my son, you have already spread that certificate to the whole world. It is no longer, and has never been a secret.

It’s okay to say you do not have a problem with me… that’s for the gram. But why are your kids suffering?

Now that I have gotten your attention, all I have been demanding, is for you to man up to some responsibilities over our lovely kids and their welfare.

For 4 years I have been paying for the house rent and a lot of bills. You might not understand as you have never spent more than 12 hours with them.

We can also share the rent bills on a 50-50 ratio . I have been the only one paying for about 4 years,and trust me it has not been easy on me.

I have called, texted and tried to reach out to you via other direct and indirect methods, but to no avail.

Please honour this request.

Thank you Sir.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTZq25QjcPr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...