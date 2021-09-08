Nedu’s Ex, Uzoamaka Ohiri Threatens Osamathecomedian With Defamation Suit

Mrs Uzoamaka Ani, the ex-wife of popular comedian, Chinedu Ani, has threatened to sue Osama Akpunonu aka OsamatheComedian, who is her ex-husband’s colleague.

Osama had on Saturday shared more insights into the troubled marriage between his colleague and Uzoamaka.

8th September, 2021

Electronic Delivery to:

Osama Comedian

Via Instagram@osamacomedian

Via Twitter @osamacomedian

Mr Osama Akpunonu

Dear Sir,

RE: LETTER OF DEMAND

IN RE: LIBELOUS PUBLICATION MADE AGAINST MRS UZOAMAKA ANI (NEE OHIRI)

The above refers.

We are Solicitors to Mrs Uzoamaka Ani (Nee Ohiri) (“Our Client" on whose firm instructions we make this demand.

Our Client’s Profile

Our client is a media professional who has built a profile as a staff of popular entertainment brand GRAY TIGER ENTERTAINMENT.

In addition, she is an entrepreneur and founder of a confectionery brand, HAZEL CONFECTIONARIES.

The Offensive Publication

Our Client’s attention has been drawn to the recent publication on your Instagram channel (@osamacomedian) dated 4th September, 2021 and is currently being widely circulated in Nigeria and abroad by various blogs and online media platforms.

In the said Instagram post. you portrayed our client as a cheat, a sham, a person of dissolute, decadent, profligate, undesirable and questionable character and background.

It is untrue that our client was repeatedly unfaithful to her husband or that she had a child by her sister’s husband as your post falsely contends.

These false, unfounded and disturbing defamatory statements are clearly accentuated with a motive to garner social media attention at the expense of our client’s reputation. These defamatory statements have been widely circulated on social media where you have numerous fans and followers.

This defamatory story was cynically published on social media without regard for our client’s hard eamed reputation.

The publicity sought by you has been relentless and limitless.

The Consequent Damage to our client’s reputation

The words complained of are not only malicious and untrue, but also constitute a mischievous and unconscionable attack on the person of our client. As a result of the publication, our client has been brought into public ridicule and inundated with vitriol, odium

and scorn.

Consequent upon this injurious publication, our client’s reputation has not only been assaulted but injured and damaged.

Furthermore, her professional integrity as a staff of one of the leading entertainment brands, and her professional credibility built over the years through dedicated hard work, have been

besmirched.

No doubt, the published words, in their natural and ordinary meaning and/or by way of innuendo meant and were understood to portray our client in a very negative light, discredit her and is not a true reflection of who she is, her character and her background.

Our Client’s Demand

In the circumstances, it is our client’s demand that you retract or cause to be retracted the said published words and tender an unreserved apology to our client by publishing tne said apology in one full page insertion in three national dailies to wit: Punch Newspaper, The Sun and vanguard Newspaper and all your social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

TAKE NOTICE that you have 7 (Seven) days upon receipt of this letter to comply with the above as failure to do same will leave us with no other option but to set in motion appropriate legal machinery towards the redress of this injury to our client’s reputation. This shall be without further notice to you.

Be properly guided.

Cordially yours

Nancy Oghenefepo Onwa

For: Wingman Legal



@wingmanlegal

